S Jaishankar Calls On Australian PM Albanese To Discuss Bilateral Strategic Ties

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. The Quad leaders in the past have pledged to ensure a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific, which is also "inclusive and resilient," as they noted that the strategically vital region, witnessing China's growing military manoeuvring, is a bedrock of their shared security and prosperity.

Jaishankar, in his meeting with Wong, noted the forward movement on the bilateral agenda and emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting Indian community.