Argentina Devalues Peso, Hikes Rates In Bid To Curb Market Chaos After Milei Upset

The government rushed to devalue its official exchange rate as much as 18% to around 350 pesos per dollar and hiked its key interest rate by 21 percentage points to 118% in a drastic policy shift as it runs out of funds to defend its currency. The peso fell as much as 14% on parallel markets to a record low before paring losses, while the nation’s already-distressed debt led declines across emerging markets. Stocks also sank, with a US-traded ETF at one point plunging the most since March 2020.