An $11 Trillion Investor Group Sets New Curbs On Oil Allocations

The Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, whose signatories include Allianz SE and and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, is advising members to halt direct funding of any new investments in fields, pipelines or power plants that are fueled by oil or gas, according to a report on Wednesday. NZAOA also said oil and gas companies must set science-based targets to include so-called Scope 3 emissions, follow science-based pathways and stop lobbying against action on climate.