IndiGo Bets Big On Indian Travel Boom With Record Airbus Deal

In the space of less than two decades, IndiGo has gone from a startup to the country’s dominant carrier, with a market share exceeding 60%. Air India is also trying to capture some of the market potential, having reinvented itself under new ownership and a fleet purchase plan that underscores its ambition. Akasa, which began flying last year, also wants to elbow its way in — it’s working to secure financing for a follow-on order with Airbus, Bloomberg reported earlier.