World Needs New Institutions To Drive Climate Action, SDGs: Amitabh Kant

Participating in a discussion on 'India's G20 Presidency - Forging Actionable Agenda for Global South' at the Vivekananda International Foundation, Kant talked about the challenges as India holds the presidency of G20 -- an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

He said the challenges are 'external' and referred to the Ukraine war and the prevailing situation in the West.

"We have seen the war going on for one year, we don't know how it will shape up in the coming days. G20 is essentially a consensus building platform," he said.