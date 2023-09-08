US President Joe Biden Leaves For India To Attend G20 Summit

Less than an hour before his departure for India, the White House said, "The President tested negative for Covid." The First Lady was quarantined at her Delaware house after testing positive and is not travelling with the president to India and Vietnam. On Thursday, her office said, "The First Lady tested negative for Covid today."

Travelling with the US president onboard the Air Force One include US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Director of Oval Office operations Annie Tomasini.