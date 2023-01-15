Two-Day 'Think-20' Meeting Under G20 In Bhopal Starts From Jan. 16

A two-day 'Think-20' meeting under the G20 will be held in Bhopal from Monday, during which experts and foreign guests will discuss various topics, including "environment-friendly lifestyles, ethical values, and global good governance," officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening reviewed preparations for the meeting, which will be attended by 94 representatives from 22 countries, besides intellectuals and officials from India, an official release said.

The main speaker at the inaugural session will be Tetsushi Sonobe, Dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo.

Other speakers during the inaugural session will be Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Law, Defense, and Security, Slamet Soedarsono; the Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency, Harsh Vardhan Shringla; and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, the release said.