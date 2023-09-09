PM Modi Sends 'Bharat' Message At G20 Summit, Urges Reduction Of 'Global Trust Deficit'

India’s G20 presidency comes at a time when there’s a “global trust deficit”, which was widened due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi said.

“I urge countries to reduce this global trust deficit and work together. Be it terrorism, the North-South divide, cybersecurity or health, energy and water security, we all need to work together,” he said.

PM Modi’s country tag at the speech also read ‘Bharat’ amid the government’s reported proposal to change the country’s name from India. Earlier, the President’s gala dinner invite also mentioned the title as the 'President of Bharat', sparking furore from the opposition parties.

With the first day of the G20 Summit underway, the first leaders’ session is titled ‘One Earth’. Following this, there will be a session titled ‘One Family’, taking on India’s presidency theme of Vasudeva Kutumbakam.