More Optimistic About India Today Than Before: World Bank President Ajay Banga

The newly elected World Bank President, Ajay Banga, expressed confidence in India's prospects amid global challenges.

However, he cautioned that economic forecasts should not be considered destiny, emphasising the need for countries to unite in tackling global concerns.

"I’m more optimistic about India today as a whole than I have been for a long time, Banga said on the sidelines of the third finance ministers and central bank governors meeting held in Gandhinagar on Monday.

He further said, "The world economy is in a difficult place… but it has outperformed what everybody has thought, but that won’t mean there won’t be more challenges."

Banga also said that countries should look beyond economic forecasts.

"The IMF forecast, the World Bank forecasts are that the world will get a little challenging over the next year or so… I said in a speech this morning that forecast is not equal to destiny. We can change destiny; that’s what we should think of right now," Banga told the media.

The World Bank President also spoke about countering global challenges by involving private sector participation and funding on issues like infrastructure financing for cities.

Speaking at a G20 side event on infra-investor dialogue on Sunday, Banga noted that the scale of the challenges is too big for any one government or one multilateral bank to do so on its own. He said that getting the right level of partnerships across multilateral banks is going to be important to scale and replicate ideas so as to increase private participation.

"I think it is essential to find sources for large capital outlays that are needed to provide new infrastructure and services for these cities and replace and upgrade ageing infrastructure in a number of cities," he said.

"We need to bolster these lagging private sector flows. We have all been talking about private capital flows that should somehow flow miraculously into all these places. We haven’t done a very good job," Banga said on Sunday at an event held in GIFT City, Gujarat.

He further highlighted identifying the barriers holding back private investment in sustainable, quality infrastructure. "Some of them are unfavourable policy environments and regulatory constraints. The other part of this is the absence of project de-risking and the innovative finance necessary," Banga said.

The World Bank President also drew attention to municipal financing at the city level, which he said is key to India's progress in urban areas.

"A lot of cities in India are very creditworthy... they may not have the data to present it in a form that enables private investors to comprehend the credit worthiness of the city," he said.