India's G20 Presidency Unique, Confident Of Joint Statement: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence for a joint statement after the G20 Summit in New Delhi next week while highlighting aspects that make India's presidency of the grouping "unique".

"The world today is in a far more worrisome state than it has been," Jaishankar said in an exclusive interview given as part of the G20 series to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia. "In such a situation, the G20 president should not just be a neutral country but also one that commands respect. That country is India today."

With respect to a joint statement following the G20 Leaders' Summit, Jaishankar said India will do its part to ensure such a statement is released.

"As a consultative chair, I am confident at the G20 summit, there will be shared interest for a common statement. We will do everything from our side," he said.