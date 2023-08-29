India's G20 Presidency Unique, Confident Of Joint Statement: S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar highlighted India's role as a 'solutions provider' to various global challenges as it leads the G20 forum this year.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence for a joint statement after the G20 Summit in New Delhi next week while highlighting aspects that make India's presidency of the grouping "unique".
"The world today is in a far more worrisome state than it has been," Jaishankar said in an exclusive interview given as part of the G20 series to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia. "In such a situation, the G20 president should not just be a neutral country but also one that commands respect. That country is India today."
With respect to a joint statement following the G20 Leaders' Summit, Jaishankar said India will do its part to ensure such a statement is released.
"As a consultative chair, I am confident at the G20 summit, there will be shared interest for a common statement. We will do everything from our side," he said.
Here are the other key highlights from his interview:
India—A Solutions Provider
The minister highlighted India's role as a "solutions provider" to various global challenges—like the supply of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic—and addressing disruptions to global food, fertiliser, and energy supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"India found a solution to the global wheat crisis. Our attempt is to find simple solutions to complicated problems. If we are able to send this message across through the G20 Summit, I would say we are successful," Jaishankar said.
Global South
Elaborating on the 'Global South' pitch by India in multilateral forums, Jaishankar said such developing countries are characterised by "partly income, mindset, heart, and performance on the ground".
"The Global South is a reflection of development, income, and history and is a place in the heart. The Global South are those who, whatever their limited resources, will do for other countries because we feel we are all a part of a family and their problem is our problem," he said.
G20 Should Connect With People
The minister said India's effort is that issues raised in the G20 should be able to connect with the people.
"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) wanted to take G20 to the country and not confine it to conference halls and Delhi ... We are aiming for public involvement. It is our collective responsibility; this is the message. G20 is about Food-Energy-Climate."
The PM has a very strong understanding of global politics, and his statement "this is not an era of war" summed up global sentiment on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the minister said.
Democratise Supply Chains
The key issue facing the B20 grouping is supply chain management, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic showed how such issues can disrupt economies, the minister said.
"The key issue before B20 is the supply chain. Manufacturing is over-concentrated. The pandemic proved that a situation like this can disrupt economies," Jaishankar said.
There is a need to focus on ways to democratise the global supply chain and how to encourage green growth through sustainability, he said.
He highlighted that India should not be seen as part of the China+1' strategy while it ramps up its domestic manufacturing programme.
Climate Change Agenda
Jaishankar also noted the G20's focus on climate change mitigation goals and said that under India's presidency, the grouping has sought consultation with over 100 countries, which has not been done in the forum before.
"We have gone to 125 countries and asked them about G20 issues. The climate issue is getting worse. This is not a different department. Climate disasters are happening regularly and have become a major economic disruptor. If supply chains are interrupted by climate change, your entire economy will be in jeopardy," he said.
China's 'Absurd Claims'
Jaishankar said making absurd claims doesn't make others' territory one's own, as he junked China's territorial claims over parts of India and other regions following the release of a "new map".
The remarks came hours after China officially released the 2023 edition of its "standard map", incorporating the disputed areas—including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.
"It is an old habit. China has put out maps claiming other countries' territories since 1950s. The territories are part of India. We are very clear about our territories, and we will defend it. Just making absurd claims doesn't make others' territory yours," Jaishankar said.