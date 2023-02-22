India To Prioritise Diplomacy And Dialogue As G20 Finance Chiefs Meet On Day 1

India is looking forward to prioritising 'Democracy, Diplomacy, and Dialogue,' as the second round of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting is held in Bengaluru. The first meeting was held in December 2022 in Bengaluru.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who spoke to the media on Wednesday, said, "All I can reiterate is what the PM said that today's era is not an era of war but an era of peace..." Thakur continued when asked about the direction of conversations on the eve of the anniversary of the conflict across the Black Sea: "Democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue are the way forward. Those lines best explain India's position."

The G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting is a one-day event preceding the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meet on Feb. 24 and 25, 2023, in Bengaluru. The meeting will be co-chaired by Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth and Dr. Michael D. Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI.

The date of the finance chiefs' meeting coincides with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which is also expected to feature prominently in the discussions.