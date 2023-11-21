G20 Virtual Leaders’ Summit 2023: Here's What To Expect

World leaders will meet under the Indian G20 Presidency once more on Wednesday, before Brazil takes on as the G20 host for 2024 in December.

The virtual meet will involve a review of developments during the Indian presidency and take forward outcomes from the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration agreed upon on Sept. 10.

Leaders of all G20 members, the newly inducted G20 member—the chair of the African Union—as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations have been invited, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs last week.

The G20 virtual leaders' summit was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the New Delhi Summit, prior to the conclusion of India’s G20 presidency.

The impact of geopolitical tensions, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, is expected to feature in the leaders' deliberations.

According to a report by Russian state media, the event may include the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hasn't participated in the last two G20 Leaders' summits and was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has cast doubt on the participation of U.S. President Joe Biden due to the American national holiday of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

India's push for Multilateral Development Bank reform, addressing debt vulnerabilities, climate finance, and the use of digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion were among the key developments from the G20 leaders' summit.