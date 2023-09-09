G20 Summit: Significance Of African Union Joining And India's Goals Therein

The G20 nations have agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status. The move would give the 55-member African Union, which is currently classified as an “invited international organization,” the same status as the European Union.

This means Africa's premiere regional bloc would now get representation in the high table of global diplomacy. India, along with other countries, have been pushing for more African involvement in international matters.

Earlier, only South Africa, the continent's third-largest economy, was part of the G20. Now, the African Union, which itself has a rotating presidency, will have a permanent presence in future G20 meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the head of the African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit commenced on Saturday.

"With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20," Modi said amid thunderous applause by world leaders at the Summit.

Also in attendance in the G20 Summit in New Delhi is Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.