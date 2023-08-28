G20 Summit: Retailers' Body Seeks Review Of Complete Shutdown To Prevent Losses

India's apex retail industry body has urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision to impose a complete shutdown on retail operations during the G20 Summit set to take place in September.

"A three-day total closure would significantly impact the retail sector economically, potentially jeopardising the livelihoods of numerous employees and their families," according to the Retailers Association of India, which represents 6 lakh establishments across the country.

The association suggested that a more measured approach to closures, potentially focusing on peak times or specific areas close to G20 venues like Lutyens' Delhi, be adopted. The retailers' body also said that it vows to fully adhere to any standard operating procedures provided.

"Retail is integral to Delhi's cultural identity," said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer at RAI. "Entirely shutting down retail and food and beverage establishments during the G20 Summit would deprive international visitors of experiencing India's unique shopping and culinary scenes," he said.

"We urge the Delhi government to allow at least partial retail operations to promote the 'Sell in India' initiative in tandem with 'Make in India’."

The G20 summit, which is set to take place between Sept. 8 and 10, will happen over the weekend. After a lacklustre end-of-season sale, the Independence Day weekend sales were robust, bringing cheers to the retailers. They are hopeful that sales will rebound as the festive period nears.

However, the proposed temporary ban on operations could hurt sales.

According to the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India—which represents over 4,000 manufacturers, exporters, and brands—weekends contribute nearly 40% of a store's weekly sales, translating to more than 10% of the sales budget for August, which would be impacted in the event of a complete closure.

"This proportion is substantial," said Rahul Mehta, chief mentor at CMAI. "While we understand and value the government's security considerations, we are willing to collaborate. Nonetheless, we had hoped for a more feasible approach, such as designated closure hours and a more precisely defined geographical scope, among other regulated approaches."