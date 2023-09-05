G20 Summit: Consensus On Defining, Implementing Digital Public Infra, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Countries have reached a consensus on defining digital public infrastructure and adopting it globally, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The comments by the minister of state for electronics and IT come ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi from Sept. 9

"Conversations around digital public infrastructure around the world are exciting, and they've gained momentum due to India's presidency," Chandrasekhar told reporters in New Delhi on the outcomes of the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting.

Countries understood how the DPI could be a "powerful inclusion mechanism for (the) global South", he said.