G20 Summit: Consensus On Defining, Implementing Digital Public Infra, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Countries have understood how the DPI can be a powerful inclusion mechanism for the global South, Chandrasekhar said.
Countries have reached a consensus on defining digital public infrastructure and adopting it globally, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The comments by the minister of state for electronics and IT come ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi from Sept. 9
"Conversations around digital public infrastructure around the world are exciting, and they've gained momentum due to India's presidency," Chandrasekhar told reporters in New Delhi on the outcomes of the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting.
Countries understood how the DPI could be a "powerful inclusion mechanism for (the) global South", he said.
"We have been figuring out how to mobilise finance for DPI. As many as eight countries have signed MoUs with India for its India Stack. However, the interest levels are double or triple, with a lot of countries still in talks," he said.
Chandrasekhar said Suriname, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Armenia, Mauritius, and Saudi Arabia have signed these pacts.
"The Indian approach of DPI demolishes the old normal, which was about large tech companies dominating. DPI democratises tech and open-sources it," he said.
India's proposal also includes building and maintaining a global digital public infrastructure repository, which would be shared by G20 members and beyond, Chandrasekhar said.
Leaders from G20 countries are set to deliberate on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 over the work done by various working groups during the past year under India's presidency.