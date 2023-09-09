G20 Summit: Biden Lauds India's G20 Presidency; Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With PM Modi

On his part, Biden said on X, "Hello, Delhi! It's great to be in India for this year's G20." The joint statement said Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29. "The leaders once again underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council," the statement said.