G20 Summit 2023: Who Will Attend And Who Has Opted Out?

New Delhi is all set to host the world’s most influential and powerful leaders at the G20 Summit 2023 this weekend.

All delegates will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam, which is a complex within Pragati Maidan. The world-class convention centre will be the hotspot for all diplomatic activities, bilateral talks, and other summit activities.

Though there are some notable exceptions, the summit will be attended by top leaders from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the U.K., South Africa, and France, as well as other invited nations such as Bangladesh, Egypt, and Nigeria.