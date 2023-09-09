G20 Summit 2023: What Changed From Bali To New Delhi On The Language Of War
The difference was in the language used on the war in Ukraine, which has seen much diplomatic discourse during India's Presidency.
India's presidency has forged a New Delhi Declaration that achieved a full consensus on all matters from all member countries while calling to maintain 'territorial integrity' of all states, much in line with the chair's summary in Bali.
Back in 2022, the Bali statement reiterated the position expressed at the UN, strongly deploring 'the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.' Further, it demanded Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.
The 2023 New Delhi declaration mentioned geopolitical tensions in eight of its 83 paragraphs and was adopted with the acknowledgment that 'today's era must not be of war'. Only to further add that the countries would unite to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy.
" ...(we) welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’," the G20 countries noted.
Answering a question on the absence of Russia's mention in the language of war used at the presidential press conference, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the situation was different a year ago, simply summing it up as "Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi".
At the end of the second session on Day 1, India's Prime Minister announced that a New Delhi declaration had been accepted unanimously by all G20 member countries.
Resumption Of Black Sea Grain Deal
Though the Indian presidency put out an earlier-than-anticipated declaration with full consensus, it is not withstanding concern and consideration of of issues of food, fuel and fertilizer.
The ongoing conflict had a significant impact on the time spent on deliberations, particularly in the last few days, Jaishankar said.
It was 'natural' that this conversation extended to the Black Sea Grain Deal which is a polarising issue, he said.
"In the past, when the grain corridor was created at Bali last year, we had also in our own way contributed to some bridging of viewpoints and concerns, both between Turkiye and Russia and also worked with the UN Secretary-General," Jaishankar said.
The 2023 Leaders' Declaration also bears mention to resume the Black Sea Initiative, adding that its halt affects the demand in developing and least-developed countries, particularly those in Africa.
We appreciate the efforts of Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilizers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative), and call for their full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine.2023 New Delhi Declaration, para 11.
The declaration also calls for a cessation of military destruction/ other attacks on relevant infrastructure, expressing concern on the casacading socio-economic fragilities and vulnerabilities.
Speaking on the declaration's impact on India's domestic inflation trajectory, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that once grain movement starts from Russia or Ukraine, inflation will cool off on grains. She added that India's domestic inflation was influenced more by weather vegaries particular to the geography and not the import items affected by the black sea grain initiative.
Economists home have warned that pulses could be the next food group pushing up domestic inflation on the back of scanty rains and El Nino phenomenon.
