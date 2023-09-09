G20 Summit 2023: What Changed From Bali To New Delhi On The Language Of War

India's presidency has forged a New Delhi Declaration that achieved a full consensus on all matters from all member countries while calling to maintain 'territorial integrity' of all states, much in line with the chair's summary in Bali.

The only difference is the language used on the war in Ukraine, which has been the subject matter of much diplomatic discourse throughout India's Presidency.

Back in 2022, the Bali statement reiterated the position expressed at the UN, strongly deploring 'the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.' Further, it demanded Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.

The 2023 New Delhi declaration mentioned geopolitical tensions in eight of its 83 paragraphs and was adopted with the acknowledgment that 'today's era must not be of war'. Only to further add that the countries would unite to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy.

" ...(we) welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’," the G20 countries noted.

Answering a question on the absence of Russia's mention in the language of war used at the presidential press conference, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the situation was different a year ago, simply summing it up as "Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi".

At the end of the second session on Day 1, India's Prime Minister announced that a New Delhi declaration had been accepted unanimously by all G20 member countries.