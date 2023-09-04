G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro Starts Selling ‘Tourist Smart Cards’; All You Need To Know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started selling ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ from its selected Metro stations through dedicated counters from Monday.

These Smart Cards have been launched to facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, All India Radio News reported.

These Smart Cards which will be sold till 13 September. These are available in two categories: one-day validity cards and three-day validity cards, offering 'unlimited rides' in the metro network.

These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened that will start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday, a senior official told PTI on Sunday.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9–10.

The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas, the three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the DMRC said.