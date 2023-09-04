G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro Starts Selling ‘Tourist Smart Cards’; All You Need To Know
The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9–10.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started selling ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ from its selected Metro stations through dedicated counters from Monday.
These Smart Cards have been launched to facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, All India Radio News reported.
These Smart Cards which will be sold till 13 September. These are available in two categories: one-day validity cards and three-day validity cards, offering 'unlimited rides' in the metro network.
These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened that will start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday, a senior official told PTI on Sunday.
The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas, the three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the DMRC said.
Delhi Metro will be selling its Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from 4/9/2023, to facilitate G-20 delegates & international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WnS0KV8prA— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 3, 2023
The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Supreme Court metro stations.
"Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available for the day. There are no penalties/surcharge levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like Entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc," DMRC said in a Facebook post.
Tourists can also download the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ app for more details on the network to plan their journeys. The App also includes a dedicated section on the home page by the name of ‘Tour Guide’ where they can find the list of all stations and tourist places nearby, DMRC added.
(With PTI inputs)