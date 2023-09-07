G20 Summit 2023 Agenda To Key Deliverables: Here's What To Expect

The G20 Summit 2023 under India's presidency is set to take place this weekend.

India's legacy to the group of 20 nations could be on issues such as cryptocurrency regulation, multilateral development bank reform, furthering digital public infrastructure, climate financing, formulating common debt relief frameworks for distressed countries, and improving the lines of global value chains, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Although the language around the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the subsequent global food and energy insecurity is likely to impact the joint communiqué, the summit in New Delhi is expected to yield a chair summary similar to the G20 Bali Summit in 2022.

The lack of consensus on certain topics is highlighted by the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the list of leaders due to visit New Delhi this weekend.

The event will conclude with India passing the G20 baton to Brazil—the host for the next summit in 2024.