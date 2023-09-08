G20 Summit 2023: A Look At PM Modi's Packed Schedule Ahead Of Mega Event
On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany & Italy besides attending the G20 events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between September 8 and September 10 as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.
According to NDTV sources, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and U.S President Joe Biden at his official residence on Friday. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.
PM Modi confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023
I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden.
The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and furtherâ¦
On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.
PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, sources told NDTV.
PM Modi will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart. He will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, sources said.
Asserting that India's G20 presidency became a people-driven movement, PM Modi said its leadership of the bloc has striven to bridge divides, dismantle barriers and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord and shared destiny eclipses isolation.
"As the G20 president, we had pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes. I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes," PM Modi said in an article which appeared in several newspapers on Thursday.
G20 Leaders Start Arriving In Delhi For G20 Summit
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Friday morning for the G20 summit.
The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.
The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.
On her arrival, a visibly excited Georgieva danced to the beat of music at the airport.
Heads of delegations continue to arrive in New Delhi for the #G20 Summit.— G20 India (@g20org) September 7, 2023
Welcome to India, Secretary-General @OECD @MathiasCormann; Managing Director @IMFnews @KGeorgieva; Director-General @WTO @NOIweala; and Minister of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro SÃ¡nchez of Mexico.#G20India pic.twitter.com/U4kUaj9V5s
More Heads of delegations set foot in New Delhi for the #G20 Summit!@CasaRosada @alferdez received by MoS @SteelMinIndia & @MoRD_GoI @fskulaste.— G20 India (@g20org) September 8, 2023
PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy received by MoS @AgriGoI @ShobhaBJP.
Also welcoming First Vice-President and Minister for the Economy &â¦ pic.twitter.com/YldNTaX5Tv
Under its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.
The G20 member countries represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.
(With PTI inputs)