G20 Summit 2023: A Look At PM Modi's Packed Schedule Ahead Of Mega Event

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, sources told NDTV.

PM Modi will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart. He will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, sources said.

Asserting that India's G20 presidency became a people-driven movement, PM Modi said its leadership of the bloc has striven to bridge divides, dismantle barriers and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord and shared destiny eclipses isolation.

"As the G20 president, we had pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes. I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes," PM Modi said in an article which appeared in several newspapers on Thursday.