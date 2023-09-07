India's G20 Presidency Strives To Bridge Divides, Sow Seeds Of Collaboration: PM Modi

He noted that the Voice of Global South Summit, which witnessed participation from 125 countries, was one of the foremost initiatives under India's presidency. He said, "Our presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20."

In the write-up, the prime minister said an interconnected world means interlinked challenges and noted great concern among many countries that the progress on SDGs (sustainable development goals) is off-track.