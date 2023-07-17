G20 Meeting: India, U.S. Hold Bilateral Talk Ahead Of Ministers And Central Bank Governors’ Meet

India and the United States plan to collaborate on an investment platform to speed up India's energy transition.

That was one of the outcomes of the bilateral meeting between Indian Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where they also discussed the focus points for India’s G20 presidency

Ahead of the first-day proceedings of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor's Meeting in Gandhinagar, Sitharaman said that the two countries look forward to furthering their bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities via alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

"...we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition," said United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, while reading the bilateral joint statement.

The United States serves as India's largest export market and is home to the biggest diaspora community outside Asia.

The two countries collaborate on many economic issues, including strengthening supply chains, and furthering the clean energy transition and also share the stage at US-India Economic and Financial Partnership, which last met in November, 2022.

Starting Monday some of the issues highlighted by the Indian presidency at the G20 include: