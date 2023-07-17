G20 Meeting: India, U.S. Hold Bilateral Talk Ahead Of Ministers And Central Bank Governors’ Meet
The United States serves as India's largest export market and is home to the biggest diaspora community outside Asia.
India and the United States plan to collaborate on an investment platform to speed up India's energy transition.
That was one of the outcomes of the bilateral meeting between Indian Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where they also discussed the focus points for India’s G20 presidency
Ahead of the first-day proceedings of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor's Meeting in Gandhinagar, Sitharaman said that the two countries look forward to furthering their bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities via alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.
"...we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition," said United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, while reading the bilateral joint statement.
The two countries collaborate on many economic issues, including strengthening supply chains, and furthering the clean energy transition and also share the stage at US-India Economic and Financial Partnership, which last met in November, 2022.
Starting Monday some of the issues highlighted by the Indian presidency at the G20 include:
Strengthening multilateral development banks
Taking coordinated climate action,
Reaching consensus on treating rising indebtedness of low and middle-income countries
Harnessing the opportunities presented by cryptoassets and digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion.
G20 India: Debt Restructuring, Global Tax Agenda Among Top US Priorities at G20 Finance Heads Meet
Secretary Yellen was glad that India was working to make the multilateral development banks (MDBs) better. She also said that bilateral meetings like these would help push the MDBs to be more ambitious and make specific changes to their vision, incentive structures, operational approaches, and financial capacity.
"We estimate that the MDBs as a system could unlock $200 billion over the next decade just from the measures already being implemented or under deliberation as part of this process," Yellen said.
Yellen also reiterated the U.S.'s stand on exploring capital increases after the reforms in these areas have progressed further. The U.S. is batting for boosting the World Bank's concessional lending capacity for global challenges and supporting low-income countries to supplement their ongoing efforts.
"We are also proud to have supported Ajay Banga’s candidature to lead the World Bank. We believe that he is providing the right leadership to deliver on these critical reforms," Yellen said.
"As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement," Sitharaman said, adding that by leveraging each other's expertise and resources, the two countries actively promote economic growth, foster innovation, and drive sustainable development.
Also in focus at the G20 is the work on global taxation as the nations look to establish a global digital tax and a minimum global taxation limit across borders.
"I also appreciate India’s focus on finalising the historic Two-Pillar global tax deal in the Inclusive Framework, and I believe that we are close to reaching agreement," Yellen said.