G20: India Gets Support On Agenda, But Language Differences Hinder Joint Communique

Leaders at the third finance heads' meeting retained their differences over the language of conflict in Ukraine.

World leaders offered support for India's agenda, though a joint communiqué from the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting remained elusive. Instead, it concluded with a chair's summary on Tuesday in Gandhinagar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is not the mandate of the finance heads' meeting to make changes to the language on war. It will be left to the leaders to take a call on the language, she said while speaking to the media at the G20 Presidency press conference.

Efforts to arrive at a joint communiqué will now be attempted at the upcoming Leaders' Summit, when G20 world leaders gather in New Delhi on Sept. 9 and 10.

The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru in February reiterated the language on war used in the 2022 Bali Leader's Declaration in the chair's summary.

Broad agenda topics like the strengthening of multilateral development banks, debt treatment for distressed nations, and crypto regulation saw progress, according to Sitharaman.

The potential macro-financial implications arising from the introduction and adoption of central bank digital currencies for cross-border payments were discussed as well as the international monetary and financial system.