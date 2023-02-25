G20 FMCBG: Differences Over Language Of War And Debt Relief Emerge As Roadblocks To Joint Communique

The possibility of a joint statement from the G20 FMCBG hangs in the balance as Spain joins the G7 countries in opposing any change in the language of the communique, regarding the war in Ukraine. The common framework to provide debt relief to the vulnerable is also said to have stoked differences.

Spain’s Vice President and Economy Minister Nadia Calviño told media at a press conference during the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru that discussions have also become difficult on the question of language. Spain, she said, would like to stick to the leader’s statement from Bali in 2022, much like the G7 nations.

“Discussions have been getting more difficult than in previous meetings because as the war goes on, some of the positions are maybe being less constructive and at the same time we are able to make progress,” she said.

She refrained from commenting further as the work was still in progress but said she is confident the Indian presidency will strive towards building consensus.

She underscored that the war in Ukraine was one of the main elements of the discussions and the main element of uncertainty and concern at a global level. “The sooner the war ends, the better,” Calviño told reporters.

Meanwhile on debt management, Spain noted that while discussions are still underway and progress is being made, there is a difference on how to approach the debt management process and how it will be conducted.