G20 FMCBG: Consensus On Crypto Regulation; Support For Expert Panel On Multilateral Bank Reform
Chair's statement retained the language on war from 2022 Bali Leader’s declaration and arrived at a consensus on debt language.
The much awaited 'Chair's Statement' by G20 president India, retained the language on war from the 2022 Bali Leader’s declaration and arrived at a common position on debt language. These were two of the flagged topics of differences during the day’s deliberations.
Additionally, under India’s presidency, there was a wide consensus on regulating cryptocurrencies and a proposal for forming an expert panel to discuss the reform of Multilateral Development Banks (MDB).
Speaking after the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the meeting saw in-person participation from 16 countries and the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of 4 countries—China, Mexico, Russia and Turkey joined virtually
India also invited countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman, and Mauritius who aren't part of the G20 grouping.
Deliberation Over Language
The deliberation over language is said to have ‘become difficult’ over the day but eventually reached a point of consensus.
The presidency agreed to retain the parts regarding the conflict in Ukraine exactly as stated in the Bali Declaration from November 2022. Outside the deliberations, the G7 countries like Japan, France and Spain (not part of G7) expressed strong disapproval in changing the language of the leaders’ declaration ahead of the day’s discussion.
We welcome the conclusion of debt treatment for Chad and call for a swift conclusion of the work on debt treatment for Zambia and Ethiopia. We also look forward to the rapid formation of the official creditor committee for Ghana to work on the requested debt treatment. Further, we look forward to a swift resolution to Sri Lanka’s debt situation.G20 Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document
Meanwhile the language on debt saw opposition from China on one point, according to Ajay Seth, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary.
“…whether MDB should be part of debt restructuring was the fundamental issue on which China has a different view,” he said, “On the other hand all other countries feel that it is something where MDBs get preferred creditor status because only then they can retain their triple-A status in the market for raising low cost debt.”
The G20 however reached a consensus on the subject and the finance minister credited the negotiation team for coming with an acceptable language.
“One of the successes of the negotiations...was to have arrived at a common position on the debt language. It is important for us to emphasise this because vulnerable countries are looking up to the G20 to find some solution whereby their debt stress can be relieved. Many of them have been waiting for a very long time,” she added.
The minister noted that while countries like Sri Lanka have been waiting for a solution, their debt distress has aggravated. “We are looking at more efficient and quick resolution,” the minister said.
India’s focus has been on getting creditors — both sovereign and private creditors to the table and having all of them agree to the formulation with greater efficiency and coordination among all creditor countries.
RBI’s Long-Standing Position On Crypto Sees Consensus
The two days’ deliberation also yielded a consensus on India’s view to regulate cryptocurrencies.
“There is almost a clear understanding that anything outside the central bank is not a currency,” the finance minister said.
The discussion on crypto assets is expected to continue to the side events at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in April in Washington. A paper by Financial Stability Board (FSB) on crypto assets regulation is expected in July, and an IMF-FSB synthesis paper is expected in September.
RBI Governor Das observed that there is now a wide recognition and acceptance that cryptocurrencies/crypto assets/crypto products involve major risks to financial stability, monetary systems and cyber security issues.
MDB Reform
India’s priorities included pushing for reform in the role of multilateral development banks towards climate financing and achievement of sustainable development goals.
The proposal to set up an expert panel for developing a narrative on the updated vision of MDBs received support from all countries, Sitharaman said.
The panel will be chaired by Larry Summers, former United States Treasury Secretary and N.K. Singh, the chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in India. The two will elected additional members and will look into how MDBs can better leverage the money they have towards raising more funds and be nimble footed to the development needs of many countries.
The panel will have three months to compile its report which will be taken up for discussion in the July meeting.