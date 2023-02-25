G20 FMCBG: Consensus On Crypto Regulation; Support For Expert Panel On Multilateral Bank Reform

Meanwhile the language on debt saw opposition from China on one point, according to Ajay Seth, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary.

“…whether MDB should be part of debt restructuring was the fundamental issue on which China has a different view,” he said, “On the other hand all other countries feel that it is something where MDBs get preferred creditor status because only then they can retain their triple-A status in the market for raising low cost debt.”

The G20 however reached a consensus on the subject and the finance minister credited the negotiation team for coming with an acceptable language.

“One of the successes of the negotiations...was to have arrived at a common position on the debt language. It is important for us to emphasise this because vulnerable countries are looking up to the G20 to find some solution whereby their debt stress can be relieved. Many of them have been waiting for a very long time,” she added.

The minister noted that while countries like Sri Lanka have been waiting for a solution, their debt distress has aggravated. “We are looking at more efficient and quick resolution,” the minister said.

India’s focus has been on getting creditors — both sovereign and private creditors to the table and having all of them agree to the formulation with greater efficiency and coordination among all creditor countries.