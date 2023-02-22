G20 Finance Ministers Meet: IMF's Kristalina Georgieva Outlines Key Policy Priorities

"The reality is that growth is still subpar and price pressures are still too high and, after three years of shocks, too many economies and people are still hurting badly," she said.

Notwithstanding some easing in food prices, 349 million people in 79 countries faced acute food insecurity, she wrote.

According to her, fiscal measures should be "temporary and laser-focused" towards protecting the vulnerable. "In most countries, targeted measures need to be coupled with gradual fiscal tightening to rebuild buffers and ensure debt sustainability."

Bringing inflation back to target would require to stay the course on monetary tightening and a communication of policy goals, so that sudden repricing in financial markets can be avoided, she said.

Georgieva told policymakers to be mindful of adverse spillovers to emerging and developing economies—including through a stronger U.S. dollar and capital outflows.

Ground rules for debt resolution and their processes need better clarifying, she said.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser press conference on Tuesday, India's Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said that ways to "forestall" debt vulnerabilities must be addressed. "The discussion will be both on handling these situations before they arise and after they arise," Nageswaran said.

The IMF, World Bank, and India’s G20 presidency are expected to convene a global sovereign debt round table, which will meet in-person in Bengaluru for the first time.

The round table is expected to discuss how creditors (public and private) and debtor countries can work together, assess shortcomings and find ways to approach them.

Georgieva also called for greater solidarity to stand with low-income and vulnerable countries.

"Others with the strength and capacity to do so need to stand up and help address fundraising shortfalls—especially on subsidy resources in the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust—and deliver additional contributions to the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust."

"This also means determination to advance the 16th General Review of Quotas, so we can complete it by the end of the year."