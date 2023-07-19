G20: Expert Group Calls For $3 Trillion Annual Spend By 2030 For Climate Action, Meeting SDGs

The Independent Expert Group formed under the India G20 Presidency, in its latest report, called for additional spending of $3 trillion per year till 2030 towards investments in climate action and attaining sustainable development goals in developing countries.

The report, titled "The Triple Agenda," recommends that the Multilateral Development Banks increase their annual official financing by $260 billion—as part of the $3 trillion figure—and mobilise more private finance. From this, $200 billion, according to the report, must come from non-concessional lending.

The IEG was co-chaired by 15th Finance Commission head NK Singh and former Secretary of the Treasury, Larry Summers. It laid out the first volume of its recommendations to strengthen MDBs, which was circulated among G20 finance leaders during the FMCBG Meeting in Gujarat on July 17 and 18.

A second volume of the report will be submitted for discussion by the G20 finance ministers prior to the Marrakech meeting in October. The second volume is expected to provide more details on the timing and sequencing of measures beyond the reform roadmap.

The three elements of the agenda include:

Adopting a triple mandate of eliminating extreme poverty, boosting shared prosperity, and contributing to global public goods.

Tripling sustainable lending levels by 2030.

Creating a third funding mechanism which would permit flexible and innovative arrangements for purposefully engaging with investors willing to support elements of the MDB agenda

Here, global public goods would be especially focused on climate change, the preservation of biodiversity and the global water cycle, and pandemic preparedness and response.