G20: Crypto Framework, Financial Inclusion May Emerge As India's Legacy, Says Official

A common framework on cryptocurrency and a financial inclusion action plan leading up to 2026 could emerge as India's legacy from the G20 presidency, according to a senior official.

However, differences on the language of war and on food and energy insecurities continue to be topics of disagreement among delegations, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As the chair, India's G20 finance track agenda included 27 deliverables—10 of which have been endorsed and the other 17 have been welcomed by G20 delegations, the official said.

There has been a positive movement on all deliverables with the exception of a language of consensus on the war and food insecurity from Russia, according to the person quoted above.

India's finance track objectives include increasing the lending capabilities of multilateral development banks, financing the cities of tomorrow, and putting in place an action plan for technical assistance on sustainable finance and debt resolution for distressed countries.