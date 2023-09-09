BQPrimeG20 Summit 2023G20 Welcomes African Union As Member in Nod To Emerging World
ADVERTISEMENT

G20 Welcomes African Union As Member in Nod To Emerging World

Summit host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in New Delhi on Saturday.

09 Sep 2023, 4:28 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes delegates during the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9, 2023 in New Delhi, Delhi. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)</p></div>
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes delegates during the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9, 2023 in New Delhi, Delhi. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The Group of 20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status in a move aimed at giving the continent a stronger voice on global issues such as climate change and emerging-market debt. 

Summit host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in New Delhi on Saturday at the start of the two-day meeting of G-20 leaders, embracing Comoros President Azali Assoumani, holder of the AU presidency, and offering him a seat at the table. 

G-20 Agrees to Give African Union Membership on Par With EU

Bloomberg News first reported the planned move earlier this week. It will give the 55-member African Union the same status as the European Union at the Group of 20. 

European Council President Charles Michel said he was “delighted” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter and was looking forward to close cooperation at the G-20. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT