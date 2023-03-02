G-20 Top Diplomats Fail To Agree On Language On Russia’s War
The two-day meeting of G-20 top diplomats will issue an outcome document instead of a formal joint statement, Jaishankar added.
(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 could not reach agreement on the language to describe Russia’s war in Ukraine, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters after a meeting of the grouping.
A similar meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank heads over the weekend failed to reach a consensus on the language to describe Russia’s aggressions in Ukraine, forcing host India to issue a chair’s summary instead of a traditional joint communiqué. Russia and China had deviated from the Bali formula, objecting to the use of the word “war.”
