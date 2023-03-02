G-20 Top Diplomats Fail To Agree On Language On Russia’s War

BQPrimeG20 Summit 2023G-20 Top Diplomats Fail To Agree On Language On Russia’s War
02 Mar 2023, 6:07 PM IST
Signage at the Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, India, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The world's most powerful finance ministers and central bank chiefs are gathering this week, with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and its impacts on the global economy — looming over an agenda focused on the risks of debt distress and fighting inflation. Photographer: Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg
Signage at the Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bengaluru, India, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The world's most powerful finance ministers and central bank chiefs are gathering this week, with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and its impacts on the global economy — looming over an agenda focused on the risks of debt distress and fighting inflation. Photographer: Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 could not reach agreement on the language to describe Russia’s war in Ukraine, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters after a meeting of the grouping.

The two-day meeting of G-20 top diplomats will issue an outcome document instead of a formal joint statement, Jaishankar added.

A similar meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank heads over the weekend failed to reach a consensus on the language to describe Russia’s aggressions in Ukraine, forcing host India to issue a chair’s summary instead of a traditional joint communiqué. Russia and China had deviated from the Bali formula, objecting to the use of the word “war.” 

