G-20 Ministers Fail To Agree On Key Climate Issues In Wide Rift

Some members pushed for global peaking of emissions by 2025, reducing emissions 60% by 2035 from 2019 levels, and the need for reaching net zero by 2040 by developed nations, according to a 31-page outcome document and chair’s summary. The issue of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, phasing down fossil fuels, doubling the rate of energy efficiency and tripling renewable capacity were also discussed, but no consensus could be arrived on those.