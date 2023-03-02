G-20 Latest: Tensions On War Wording; Japan’s Top Envoy Absent
Russia’s war in Ukraine — which has entered a second year — is the main focus of discussions as the foreign ministers of the Group of 20 nations begin a second day of meetings in New Delhi.
A gathering of the grouping’s finance ministers and central bank heads over the weekend struggled and failed to reach a consensus on the language to describe Russia’s aggressions, forcing host India to issue a chair’s summary instead of a traditional joint communiqué. New Delhi has said it stands behind the final statement that emerged from last year’s leaders’ summit in Indonesia.
Japan didn’t dispatch its foreign minister for the first time to the G-20 meeting of the top diplomats, so he could attend a parliamentary budget committee meeting in Tokyo.
India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov late Wednesday, but few specific details were immediately known. India is trying to convince Moscow and Beijing to go along with a consensus on describing Russia’s war in Ukraine, similar to the one reached last November.
(All times local)
Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi to Attend Quad Meeting (6.00 a.m.)
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to attend a Friday get-together of top diplomats from the so-called Quad nations hosted by India — that also include Australia and the US — after he skipped the G-20 meeting in New Delhi to be present at a parliamentary committee in Tokyo.
Hayashi became the first Japanese foreign minister to miss a G-20 meeting of his counterparts, Kyodo reported, saying he only spoke for 53 seconds during the parliament session he was obliged to attend on Wednesday. The decision not to dispatch the foreign minister may have been more about internal politics in Japan, as opposed to sending any diplomatic message.
India, Russia Foreign Ministers Hold Bilateral Talks (9 p.m.)
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued no details after Jaishankar’s meeting with Lavrov. Moscow’s statement said the talks focused on strengthening a “privileged strategic partnership” and both sides were interested in increasing “co-ordination on a global level,” especially through multilateral formats such as BRICS, the SCO, the UN and G-20.
Moscow added both nations share a common commitment to forming a multi polar world.
India Buying Russian Oil Below Western Price Cap: US (4:58 p.m.)
The Biden administration will continue to discuss India’s purchases of Russian oil with government officials but are satisfied so far that New Delhi is buying the crude well below a western price cap, senior State Department officials told reporters on Wednesday.
India’s purchases of Russian oil are a constant topic of discussion between the US and India as Washington seeks to deny Russia the revenue it needs to fund the invasion of Ukraine, the officials said. They briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. India is buying deeply discounted crude well under the price cap in a way that’s both good for the Indian economy and stabilizing for oil markets, the officials said.
Blinken Has No Plan to Meet Russia, China Counterparts (5.40 p.m.)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will not meet with his Russian and Chinese counterparts in India, as relations remain frayed over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and US allegations that Beijing may offer Moscow weapons or other lethal aid.
“No plans to see either at the G-20,” Blinken told reporters at a briefing in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on the last leg of a trip through Central Asia before traveling to New Delhi. Blinken added that he may participate in group sessions at the meeting alongside diplomats from those countries.
Britain Raises BBC India Tax Probe Ahead of Meetings (3:00 p.m.)
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raised the recent tax investigation at the BBC’s India offices during his bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting took place ahead of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting, the people said asking not to be named because discussions were private.
Press Trust of India had reported the news earlier.
The New Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British broadcaster were searched by Indian tax officials last month for alleged violations. India’s External Affairs Ministry and the British High Commission in New Delhi did not immediately respond to text messages seeking comments.
India Should Make Russia Understand War Has to End, EU Says (1:30 p.m.)
India should convince Russia, through its diplomatic efforts, that its war in Ukraine must end, a senior European Union official said, asking not to be named.
The war has to be condemned, the official added, likely signaling to New Delhi and other countries that have stayed neutral on Vladimir Putin’s aggression.
India Says Russia’s War in Ukraine Will Be Discussed (12.00 p.m.)
At a media briefing ahead of the ministers’ meeting, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Russia’s war in Ukraine would be part of the discussions. However, New Delhi “cannot prejudge the outcome of the foreign ministers’ meeting.”
India stands behind the final statement that emerged from last year’s leaders’ summit in Indonesia, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi added.
Russia to Urge Friendly Nations in G-20 to Ditch US Dollar (9 a.m.)
Russia will press its longstanding case to “constructive colleagues in the G-20” to break the dollar and weaken sanctions, according to a statement from its foreign ministry ahead of the meeting.
“The entire world is suffering from the cynical revelry of illegal sanctions, the artificial breakup of cross-border supply chains, the imposition of notorious price ceilings and, in effect, from attempts to steal natural resources,” the statement said, adding that Moscow will discuss in detail its plans to “diversify foreign economic ties and logistics corridors.”
