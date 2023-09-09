European Commission Urges G20 Countries To Set Ambitious Climate Targets For 2030

Addressing the 'One Earth' session at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change, saying: "Climate change is man-made. So, it means we can fix it." She underscored the disproportionate impact of climate change, noting that G20 countries are responsible for a staggering 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, while Africa, with less than 4% of emissions, is among the most affected.

The European Commission president reminded the G20 countries that "we are about to miss our objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees".