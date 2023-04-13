Debt, Development Banks Top Agenda At G20 Finance Ministers Meet
The debt-restructuring negotiation process for Sri Lanka is expected to be launched on April 13.
The strengthening of multilateral banks and addressing debt vulnerabilities continued to top the agenda on the first day of the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting underway in Washington, D.C.
The Indian Finance Minister strongly called for timely debt restructuring as a solution to the global debt crisis, the ministry said in a series of tweets, adding that it is "closely intertwined with addressing the global poverty challenge and adversely affects the most indebted countries as they also house the poorest people."
The first session of the second G20 finance heads meeting on the topic of "Global Economy and International Financial Architecture" was co-chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shakthikanta Das.
Sitharaman also attended the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2023, where she maintained that India remains "concerned" about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment, despite this year’s projected growth rate of over 6% for the country.
Second FMCBG Meet
The second G20 FMCBG will take stock of the progress made on outcomes under India’s G20 Finance Track agenda and contribute to the preparation of the Finance Track deliverables for the third meeting to be held in Gandhinagar in July 2023.
These meetings will culminate in the Leaders Declaration, set for adoption at the New Delhi Summit in September 2023.
The Washington meeting includes three sessions on the following topics:
Global economy and international financial architecture
Sustainable finance, the financial sector, and financial inclusion
International taxation
It is expected that food and energy insecurity, managing global debt vulnerabilities, strengthening multilateral development banks, mobilising finance for climate action, advancing financial inclusion, and accelerating progress on international tax and financial sector issues—topics pushed forward by the Indian presidency—will be discussed.
Amid the finance minister's weeklong trip in Washington, D.C., the debt restructuring negotiation process for Sri Lanka is also expected to be launched on April 13.
The last FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru saw G7 member nations take a strong position condemning the actions of Russia in Ukraine and reiterating the Bali declaration on the language of war.
G20 FMCBG: Consensus On Crypto Regulation; Support For Expert Panel On Multilateral Bank Reform
The Indian Finance Minister also attended the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable with IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings 2023 on April 12.