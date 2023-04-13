Debt, Development Banks Top Agenda At G20 Finance Ministers Meet

The strengthening of multilateral banks and addressing debt vulnerabilities continued to top the agenda on the first day of the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting underway in Washington, D.C.

The Indian Finance Minister strongly called for timely debt restructuring as a solution to the global debt crisis, the ministry said in a series of tweets, adding that it is "closely intertwined with addressing the global poverty challenge and adversely affects the most indebted countries as they also house the poorest people."

The first session of the second G20 finance heads meeting on the topic of "Global Economy and International Financial Architecture" was co-chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shakthikanta Das.