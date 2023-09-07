G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: IMD To Provide Specialised Weather Forecast; Check Details Here
The G20 Summit 2023 is all set to take place in New Delhi between September 9 and 10, 2023
G20 Summit 2023: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has installed another automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, the venue for the G20 Summit. This station will provide specialized and up-to-date weather forecasts specifically for the important event.
IMD in its press release stated, 'In view of ensuing G-20 Summit at New Delhi during 8-10 Sept 2023, IMD is monitoring the weather round the clock. It will issue current weather & forecast information for different locations of Delhi since 7th Sept, 2023 morning. The weather information will be available through a dedicated webpage (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/g20/) on IMD website. All are requested to visit this link from time to time, during 07th-10th September, 2023.'
The IMD will begin monitoring the weather for the summit starting on Thursday morning. They will share customized weather updates and forecasts on a dedicated webpage accessible on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.
This webpage will give you real-time data from the new weather station near the G20 Summit venue. You'll get accurate information on temperature, humidity, wind, and rainfall.
The weather data will be updated every 15 minutes, as confirmed by the IMD.
IMD will also provide similar live weather information for other 9 important locations of Delhi, covering major tourist and historical places, such as IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway station, Chandini Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Redfort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).
The three hourly nowcast valid for the next 3 hours and forecasts for the period of each of these locations will be provided.
How To Check Weather Updates For G20 Summit 2023
For all the latest weather updates for the G20 Summit head on to the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20 to get the current weather forecast, max/min temperature for every three hour interval, nowcast warnings and rainfall prediction.
Here are the latest weather update recorded at 2:30 PM IST on September 9 for Bharat Mandapam.
Current weather (at 1430 hours IST of 07.09.2023)
Rainfall (during past 03 hours): Nil
Temperature: 38.5°C
Humidity: 40%
Sky conditions: Partly cloudy sky
Surface Wind: Calm
Nowcast Weather Warnings (valid for next 03 hours): 1430-1730 hrs IST of 07.09.23
Weather: No rain
Temperature: 38-40.0°C
Humidity: 50-60 %
Sky conditions: Generally cloudy sky
Surface Wind: 5-10 kmph east-southeasterly
As per the latest weather forecast, no rains are expected on 7th and 8th September, with possibility of light rainfall expected on 9th and 10th September.
About G20 Summit 2023
The G20 summit will take place in India on September 9-10. Delhi is ready to welcome the leaders from the top economies. The main venue, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, is beautifully decorated. A 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue shines at night. India has chosen the slogan "One Earth, One Family, One Future" for the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 includes 19 countries and the European Union, representing 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.