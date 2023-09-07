G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: IMD To Provide Specialised Weather Forecast; Check Details Here

The IMD will begin monitoring the weather for the summit starting on Thursday morning. They will share customized weather updates and forecasts on a dedicated webpage accessible on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

This webpage will give you real-time data from the new weather station near the G20 Summit venue. You'll get accurate information on temperature, humidity, wind, and rainfall.

The weather data will be updated every 15 minutes, as confirmed by the IMD.

IMD will also provide similar live weather information for other 9 important locations of Delhi, covering major tourist and historical places, such as IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway station, Chandini Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Redfort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

The three hourly nowcast valid for the next 3 hours and forecasts for the period of each of these locations will be provided.