Biden Reiterates Support For India's Permanent Seat At UN Security Council

“The leaders once again underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council,” the joint statement said.

Biden landed in India earlier in the day to participate in the G20 Summit hosted under India’s presidency. Biden and Modi also committed to advancing the shared G20 goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building global consensus around inclusive economic policies.

They highlighted the importance of the Quad in supporting “a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific”. Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to welcoming President Biden to the next Quad Leaders’ Summit to be hosted by India in 2024.