Biden Reiterates Support For India's Permanent Seat At UN Security Council
The U.S. president also welcomed India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29.
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for India’s claim to a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council and pledged commitment to the UN reforms agenda.
"Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member and, in this context, welcomed once again India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028–29," said Biden’s joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after bilateral talks in New Delhi on Friday night.
“The leaders once again underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council,” the joint statement said.
Biden landed in India earlier in the day to participate in the G20 Summit hosted under India’s presidency. Biden and Modi also committed to advancing the shared G20 goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building global consensus around inclusive economic policies.
They highlighted the importance of the Quad in supporting “a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific”. Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to welcoming President Biden to the next Quad Leaders’ Summit to be hosted by India in 2024.