B20 Summit India: Resilience Of Value Chain A Key Focus, Says TAFE's Mallika Srinivasan

Even though there are long-time supply relationships that have ensured global interconnectivity, allowing businesses to grow efficiently at lower cost, Srinivasan highlighted, "We now have to deal with the reality of frequent and unexpected disruptions to the value chain."

From the private side, there is a need for risk mitigating sourcing, while on the government side, there is a requirement for stress testing of national supply chain, she said.

The focus is now shifting towards resilience in supply chain without losing the sight of sustainability, she said.