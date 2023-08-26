B20 Summit India: Resilience Of Value Chain A Key Focus, Says TAFE's Mallika Srinivasan
The focus is now shifting towards resilience in supply chain without losing the sight of sustainability, she said.
The central theme before all global businesses today is the resilience of a value chain, according to Mallika Srinivasan.
The task force focuses on what are the issues and challenges to address while building resilience, Srinivasan, chair for the Task Force on Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment at B20, and chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat on the sidelines of the B20 Summit.
Unexpected Disruptions
Even though there are long-time supply relationships that have ensured global interconnectivity, allowing businesses to grow efficiently at lower cost, Srinivasan highlighted, "We now have to deal with the reality of frequent and unexpected disruptions to the value chain."
From the private side, there is a need for risk mitigating sourcing, while on the government side, there is a requirement for stress testing of national supply chain, she said.
Early Signs Of Disruptions
Srinivasan, while explaining how to navigate the disruptions in the supply chain, said global institutes would be able to participate with other B20 and G20 institutions as well as stakeholders in logistics chain and providing some early warning signals of disruptions.
The task force will then study and propagate them, and prepare the business for these signal disruptions. "This would need technology, a lot of international cooperation and some financing."
The supply chain, which was marred by two events—Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict—brought alternative supply mechanisms in place.
However, a resilient supply chain is not built in one day. Calling it an approach excercise rather than a one-time excercise, Srinivasan said, "There is a balance that is coming along now, to balance efficiency and cost on the one hand and resilience as now global chain is the key to national and global GDP growth."
This is a continuous evaluation, rearchitecture and improvement with resilience in mind, she said.
