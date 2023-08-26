B20 Summit India: Rajesh Gopinathan Lists Four Ideas For Global Digital Transformation

The B20 Summit is working on four foundational ideas which include universal digital connectivity, digital literacy, technology adoption by MSMEs and harmonising global cybersecurity standards, according to Rajesh Gopinathan.

"We are focused on making sure there is continuity between past commitments in B20 and what we are recommending now to ensure proper implementation," Gopinathan, co-chair of the Task Force on Digital Transformation, and former managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the summit.