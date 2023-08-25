B20 Summit India 2023: Tech Leaders Urge Balance Between AI's Euphoria And Risks
Generative AI is more powerful in a country that speaks many languages, says Microsoft President Brad Smith.
Leaders of global technological firms cautioned on Friday that the euphoria of generative artificial intelligence, which can play a bigger part of workforce and productivity, should be matched with careful thought around privacy and regulation.
Tata Sons Chairperson and B20 India Chair N Chandrasekaran said the country championed data privacy regulation along with building India Stack, which could serve as a global example.
"We need to integrate technological architecture with legal framework and that's what India has done and needs to be studied and championed," he said at the B20 Summit India 2023.
The comments come on the back of India passing its data privacy bill in the monsoon session of Parliament in August after its original 2019 draft was withdrawn and reworked.
Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith said it was important not to make the same mistakes as with social media, where "we are euphoric about the benefits without thinking about risks and constructing guardrails".
"Just as 2007 was the inflection point for the mobile era or the 1990s when the Internet exploded, this year is the inflection point for AI," Smith said.
B20 Summit 2023: Uday Kotak Says World Needs $4.5 Trillion In 7-10 Years To Fund Sustainability Goals
Explaining the potential of AI, IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said developed countries face a decreasing working-age population where the ratio of working to non-working population is dramatically changing.
This would prompt the deployment of technology from the global south, which holds the demographic advantage of a younger population, according to Krishna.
Chandrasekaran said as ageing economies would also face longevity of its population, AI could take care of a majority of services. "AI will create jobs and empower people to do higher-level jobs and provide the services that are expected."
Smith said generative AI could also further the opportunities in a country like India that is home to many medium and small-scale businesses.
"Generative AI is more powerful in a country that speaks many languages," he said. "Generative AI can also bridge the skill gaps in many countries. This tool can close the gap for scientists and other people who are looking to work in their regional languages."
Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said bias-free AI was the way ahead. "We can't wait for the regulator to implement generative AI," he said. "The risks with emerging technology are not new. The only AI we use should be responsible AI."
The panel also pointed out the positives of AI including improving productivity, advancing curiosity, solving global problems and digital literacy serving as the great equaliser and enabler of the global population.