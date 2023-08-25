B20 Summit India 2023: Tech Leaders Urge Balance Between AI's Euphoria And Risks

Leaders of global technological firms cautioned on Friday that the euphoria of generative artificial intelligence, which can play a bigger part of workforce and productivity, should be matched with careful thought around privacy and regulation.

Tata Sons Chairperson and B20 India Chair N Chandrasekaran said the country championed data privacy regulation along with building India Stack, which could serve as a global example.

"We need to integrate technological architecture with legal framework and that's what India has done and needs to be studied and championed," he said at the B20 Summit India 2023.

The comments come on the back of India passing its data privacy bill in the monsoon session of Parliament in August after its original 2019 draft was withdrawn and reworked.

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith said it was important not to make the same mistakes as with social media, where "we are euphoric about the benefits without thinking about risks and constructing guardrails".

"Just as 2007 was the inflection point for the mobile era or the 1990s when the Internet exploded, this year is the inflection point for AI," Smith said.