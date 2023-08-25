B20 Summit 2023: Open Trade Imperative For Sustained Long-Term Growth, Says WEF President

International trade and supply chains are at stake, and there is an urgent need to secure the global value chain for sustained long-term growth, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende said on Friday.

"The trade system has to be adjusted for climate change and has to be more inclusive, but we will also have to find ways of trading with each other," he said at the B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi. "Open trade and strong global value chains are prerequisites for future prosperity."

Calling for diversification of supply chains, Brende described "friendshoring" as a worrisome concept for global economic trade. Friendshoring is a growing trade practice where supply chain networks are focused on countries regarded as political and economic allies.

The buzzword has emerged from recent economic crises and strains on global supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. government, for example, stressed its intention to obtain components and raw materials from "friendly" nations to increase the security of domestic production. Apple Inc.'s move to relocate some of its iPhone production to India from China was also seen as such a move.

Brende warned that the decoupling of world economies would lead to an 8–10% fall in global gross domestic product.

"This is more than what the worst depression has led to," he said. "So, there's a lot at stake, and India, during its presidency, should be looking at how to secure the global value chains, a key engine of future growth."