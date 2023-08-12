BQPrimeG20 Summit 2023Australian PM Albanese To Attend G20 Summit In Delhi
Australian PM Albanese To Attend G20 Summit In Delhi

Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on Sep. 9 and 10.

12 Aug 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: Twitter)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: Twitter)

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth.

