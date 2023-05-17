Is India Inc. Ready For Carbon Border Tax? — BQ Explains

Starting from Oct. 1, companies exporting steel and aluminium to the EU will be required to implement mechanisms to measure the carbon intensity of their production process and provide statements on it. While industries like cement, fertiliser and electricity are also included, they are not major exports from India to the EU.

In 2022, the EU received 27% of India's total exports of iron, steel, and aluminium products, amounting to a value of $8.2 billion, as reported by the Press Trust of India. According to the Commerce Ministry, the carbon tax approved by the EU would impact 1.8% of India's total exports.

According to Santosh Sarangi, director general for foreign trade, among the commodities subject to carbon tariffs, steel and aluminium are the two areas that would impact Indian exporters. The exact monetary impact is still being assessed, he said.

" ...the EU has prescribed different mechanisms of imposing carbon tax for commodities. For example, for steel manufacturing through electric arc furnace and blast furnace route, the carbon tax will be different," Sarangi said.

The Commerce Secretary and other secretaries are engaged in discussions on how it can be tackled, he said.

"...the extent to which it can be mitigated and our industries can adapt, and the extent to which mutual recognition of the testing and certification can happen, are areas on which the interministerial group is coordinating," Sarangi said.

Sanjay Budhia, chairperson at the Confederation of Indian Industry's National Committee on Exports and Imports, said that the current production processes of steel and aluminium sectors have high emission intensity and would attract high taxes.

"The estimated tax for steel made from the blast furnace route is 39.6%, and using an electric arc furnace is 19.8%. The tax is zero if steel is made using green hydrogen as fuel and a reducing agent. Tax for iron ore pellet is 52.7 % and aluminium is 20.3%," he said.