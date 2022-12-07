Big ESG Funds Are Doing Worse Than the S&P 500

The $6 billion Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth Fund (BAFWX) was the worst performer of the bunch, having slumped 28.1% this year as of the close of business on Dec. 5. The fund had more than two-fifths of its assets in software, semiconductor and internet stocks as recently as the end of October. The once high-flying technology sector has been particularly hard hit this year amid rising interest rates, inflationary concerns and the possibility of a US recession.