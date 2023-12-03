Telangana Election Results 2023: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Trails Amid Congress Gains

The Indian National Congress was leading against rival the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, Election Commission of India said on Sunday.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy was ahead of his nearest rivals in both Kodangal and Kamareddy constituencies.

According to EC's latest update, the Congress was leading on 53 while BRS was ahead on 30 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India were leading on six and one seat, respectively.

A party has to win 60 seats to form the government in Telangana.

The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood. The party won the 2018 state elections nd is hopeful of a hattrick.

The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat the near decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.