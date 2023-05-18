Siddaramaiah To Be Next Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar His Deputy

Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka chief minister as the Congress managed to placate DK Shivakumar after two days of hectic parleys following the party’s emphatic win in the assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka chief minister, and Shivakumar will be the sole deputy chief, KC Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said in a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.

Shivakumar will also continue as Karnataka Congress chief till the Lok Sabha elections.

The Indian National Congress swept the Karnataka assembly election after a decisive win, securing 136 seats out of the total 224. This includes Melukote winner Darshan Puttannaiah of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha, who was backed by Congress.

The Bharatiya Janta Party and Janata Dal (Secular) won 66 and 19 seats, respectively.