Rajasthan Election Results: Congress' CP Joshi Trails BJP's Vishvaraj Singh Mewar In Nathdwara

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi was trailing his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara seat by 1,154 votes, according to early trends tracked by the Election Commission of India.

Joshi has got 7,262 votes as against Mewar's 8,416, the EC data showed.

In North Kota constituency, Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was lagging Bharatiya Janata Party's Prahlad Gunjal by 3,490 votes. Dhariwal has got 8,558 votes so far while Gunjal has got 12,048 votes.

Congress candidates took an early lead in some other constituencies.

In Jhotwara constituency, Congress' Abhishek Choudhary is in the lead with 22,360 votes as against the BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Rathore's 16,072, according to EC data.

Congress candidate Prashant Sharma is leading against his BJP rival Satish Poonia with 2,684 votes in Amber seat. Sharma has received 16,100 votes and Poonia has got 13,416, EC data showed.

Polling for the Rajasthan elections was held on Nov. 25.

Postal ballots are being counted first. This will be followed by the counting of votes polled through electronic voting machines.

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up in 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to polls. Election to Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.