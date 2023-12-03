Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP Ahead Of Congress In Early Trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead on 52 seats while the Congress was leading in 34 constituencies of Rajasthan, early trends available with the Election Commission of India showed.

The Bharat Adivasi Party and independents were ahead in four seats each while the Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Azad Samaj Party were ahead on one seat each.

"Rajasthan has given the mandate and the picture will become clear in some time," Prahlad Gunjal, the BJP's candidate from Kota North, told PTI. When asked who will be the CM, he said, "This will be decided by the party high command. We have big leaders like Vasundhara Raje and we need not bring from outside." Gunjal is contesting against Rajasthan govenrment's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The counting of votes polled in the Nov. 25 Rajasthan elections got underway at 8:00 am amid tight security arrangements. Postal ballots are being counted first. They will followed by votes polled using electronic voting machines.

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up in 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to polls. Polling for Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each. All election officers, police commissioners and superintendents of Police have been instructed to strictly follow the security protocol at the counting centre.

All counting centres have three-tier security arrangements. Only those with authorised passes are allowed to enter. Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly seat at the counting centre, where tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs.

Incumbent Congress and its rival BJP conducted intense poll campaign and both are hopeful of forming a government. While most exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP, three forecast a Congress win.