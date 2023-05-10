BQPrimeElectionsKarnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker
ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker

Psephologists are set to announce exit polls for the Karnataka elections shortly.

10 May 2023, 6:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An elderly voter at a polling booth in Basavan Bagewadi constituency of Karnataka. (Source: Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka/Twitter)</p></div>
An elderly voter at a polling booth in Basavan Bagewadi constituency of Karnataka. (Source: Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Congress Barely Misses Majority In ABP News-C Voter Exit Poll 

Congress is expected to miss the majority mark of 113 by just one seat, according to the ABP News-C Voter exit poll. BJP is expected to bag 83-95 seats, whereas HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) is likely to get 21-29 seats.

  • BJP: 83-95

  • Congress: 100-112

  • JD(S): 21-29

  • Others: 2-6

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

No Clear Majority In TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat Exit Poll

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat joins the list of exit polls expecting a hung assembly in Karnataka. Trends show Congress in lead with 99-109 seats, but not a majority. Meanwhile, BJP is expected to win 89-98 seats and JD(S) is expected to win 21-26 seats.

  • BJP: 89-98

  • Congress: 99-109

  • JD(S): 21-26

  • Others: 0-4

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker

News Nation-CGS Exit Poll Sees Hung House

While none of the major parties have clear majority in Karnataka, as per the News Nation-CGS exit poll, a couple of equations emerge that can be conducive to assuming power in the state.

  • BJP: 114

  • Congress: 86

  • JD(S): 21

  • Others: 3

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Ahead In Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

The Jan Ki Baat-Asianet exit poll gives a clear lead to BJP with 94-117 seats, whereas Congress stands at 91-106 seats and JD(S) at 14-24 seats.

  • BJP: 94-117

  • Congress: 91-106

  • JD(S): 14-24

  • Others: 0-2

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker

Advantage Congress In Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll 

Zee News-Matrize exit poll expects Congress to score a victory in the state with 103-118 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections. BJP is expected to win 79-94 seats.

  • BJP: 79-94

  • Congress: 103-118

  • JD(S): 25-33

  • Others: 2-5

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker






ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Elections News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT