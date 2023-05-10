Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Congress-BJP In Close Contest, JD(S) Emerges Kingmaker
Psephologists are set to announce exit polls for the Karnataka elections shortly.
Congress Barely Misses Majority In ABP News-C Voter Exit Poll
Congress is expected to miss the majority mark of 113 by just one seat, according to the ABP News-C Voter exit poll. BJP is expected to bag 83-95 seats, whereas HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) is likely to get 21-29 seats.
BJP: 83-95
Congress: 100-112
JD(S): 21-29
Others: 2-6
No Clear Majority In TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat Exit Poll
The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat joins the list of exit polls expecting a hung assembly in Karnataka. Trends show Congress in lead with 99-109 seats, but not a majority. Meanwhile, BJP is expected to win 89-98 seats and JD(S) is expected to win 21-26 seats.
BJP: 89-98
Congress: 99-109
JD(S): 21-26
Others: 0-4
News Nation-CGS Exit Poll Sees Hung House
While none of the major parties have clear majority in Karnataka, as per the News Nation-CGS exit poll, a couple of equations emerge that can be conducive to assuming power in the state.
BJP: 114
Congress: 86
JD(S): 21
Others: 3
BJP Ahead In Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll
The Jan Ki Baat-Asianet exit poll gives a clear lead to BJP with 94-117 seats, whereas Congress stands at 91-106 seats and JD(S) at 14-24 seats.
BJP: 94-117
Congress: 91-106
JD(S): 14-24
Others: 0-2
Advantage Congress In Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll
Zee News-Matrize exit poll expects Congress to score a victory in the state with 103-118 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections. BJP is expected to win 79-94 seats.
BJP: 79-94
Congress: 103-118
JD(S): 25-33
Others: 2-5