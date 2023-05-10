Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: Congress Leads Followed By BJP In A Close Race
Five of ten exit polls see the Congress crossing the majority mark in the recently concluded state assembly elections on Wednesday
Most exit polls after the Karnataka assembly elections see Congress poised to assume power in the southern state. In the 224-seat Vidhan Soudha, parties or coalitions need 113 seats to register a victory.
Five of ten exit polls estimate the party to cross the majority mark in the recently concluded state assembly elections on Wednesday, and one even predicted a clean sweep by the party.
Several exit polls also predicted a hung house in the state with Congress in the lead, and Bharatiya Janata Party a close second. If this comes to pass, the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will play 'kingmaker', as it has in the past.
The India Today-My Axis exit poll gives Congress 122-140 seats, and 62-80 seats to the BJP. Meanwhile, the survey sees JD(S) at 20-25 and others getting zero to three seats.
The News24-Today's Chanakya exit poll sees Congress winning 120 seats and 92 seats going to the BJP. Meanwhile, the exit poll gives JD(S) 12 seats.
The India TV-CNX exit poll predicts a Congress victory on 110-120 seats, and BJP emerging victorious on 80-90 seats. JD(S) could win 20-24 seats and others 1-3 seats, the exit poll said.
Zee News-Matrize exit poll expects the Congress to win 103-118 seats, and BJP on 79-94 seats. JD(S) could bag 25-33 seats and others could get two to five seats, it showed.
The Times Now-ETG exit poll sees Congress right at the majority mark of 113 seats, and the BJP winning 85 seats. JD(S) could win 23 seats and three seats could go to others, as per the survey.
Several psephologists estimate a hung assembly for Karnataka, with Congress in the lead. The Republic P-Marq exit poll predicted a Congress victory on 94-108 seats and BJP winning 85-100 seats. JD(S) is estimated to win 24-32 seats and others could bag two to six seats, the exit poll shows.
The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll sees Congress ahead on 99-109 seats, BJP on 88-98 seats and JD(S) on 21-26 seats. Other candidates could win up to four seats, as per the survey.
The ABP News-C Voter exit poll also expects a hung assembly in Karnataka, with 100-112 seats going to Congress and 83-95 seats to the BJP. JD(S) could win 21-29 seats and others could get two to six seats, it said.
A couple of exit polls also predicted the BJP retaining power in Karnataka. The News Nation-CGS exit polls saw the saffron party winning 114 seats and 86 seats going to the Congress. The survey sees JD(S) winning 21 seats and others three seats.
The Jan Ki Baat-Asianet News exit polls predicted the BJP would emerge victorious on 94-117 seats and Congress would bag 91-106 seats. JD(S) would play a crucial role with 14-24 seats, according to the survey, whereas other can get up to two seats.