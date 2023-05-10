Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: Congress Leads Followed By BJP In A Close Race

Most exit polls after the Karnataka assembly elections see Congress poised to assume power in the southern state. In the 224-seat Vidhan Soudha, parties or coalitions need 113 seats to register a victory.

Five of ten exit polls estimate the party to cross the majority mark in the recently concluded state assembly elections on Wednesday, and one even predicted a clean sweep by the party.

Several exit polls also predicted a hung house in the state with Congress in the lead, and Bharatiya Janata Party a close second. If this comes to pass, the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will play 'kingmaker', as it has in the past.

The India Today-My Axis exit poll gives Congress 122-140 seats, and 62-80 seats to the BJP. Meanwhile, the survey sees JD(S) at 20-25 and others getting zero to three seats.